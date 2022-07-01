Udaipur Killing: Why Is Rajasthan CM Gehlot Struggling to Maintain Law & Order?

The killing of Kanhaiya Lal by religious zealots in Udaipur has again revealed the gaps in the working of the Rajasthan police. The case highlights carelessness on part of the local police, because as per reports, the victim had approached them after he received life threats and his shop was raided by unscrupulous elements.

SP Manoj Kumar, visibly, had no clue about the incident when he reached the spot. Now, the local SHO and an assistant sub-inspector dealing with Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint have been suspended.