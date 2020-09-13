Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: Architect of MNREGA, Lalu Loyalist

Singh has been a staunch loyalist of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. So when he quit the RJD on Friday, it shocked many as this came just ahead of the Bihar elections. A handwritten resignation letter read, "After (former Chief Minister and socialist icon) Karpuri Thakur's death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more," the letter read. He had written about all the love and support he had received from the party so far and asked to, "please forgive me."



But Yadav made it evident that he was not giving up on his old friend so easily. He reverted with another handwritten letter: "Dear Raghuvansh Babu, a letter said to be yours is circulating on the media. I cannot believe it. My family and the RJD family wants to see you back soonest after recovery. For four decades, we have taken every political, social and even family decisions together. First you get better, then we will sit and talk. You are not going anywhere. Know it."