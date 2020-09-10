Lalu’s Close Associate Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Quits RJD
This move comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.
Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has quit the party, reported ANI. According to sources quoted by NDTV, he may join Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United.
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is reportedly one of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates.
He is presently in the ICU at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he is being treated for complications post a COVID-19 infection, reported NDTV.
According to NDTV, the 74-year-old said in a handwritten note addressed to Lalu Yadav that he had stood behind him for 32 years, but he could not do so anymore.
He further wrote that he had received much love and support from the party, and added, “please forgive me.”
According to NDTV, Singh had been unhappy with RJD, which is being helmed by Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav since Lalu has been in jail on corruption charges.
