Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away at 74

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has passed away, reports said on Sunday, 13 September. He was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was being treated for post-COVID complications. He had been put on ventilator just a day before, after his condition deteriorated on Friday. He was 74.

Speaking at the launch of three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing, PM Narendra Modi condoled the former Union minister’s death on Sunday, saying, “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.”

Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 in June, after which he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

Singh, one of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates, had quit Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, sending the leader a resignation letter.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more details.)