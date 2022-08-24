Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers Two AK Series Rifles From Ranchi Amid Raids
The ED launched raids against businessman Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Ranchi on Wednesday, 24 August, and recovered 2 AK series assault rifles as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state.
The weapons were kept in an almirah at a home in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the probe agency said.
Reports claimed that the premises were connected to businessman Prem Prakash, who is allegedly close to politicians in the state.
The ED launched simultaneous raids at 17 locations connected to Prakash as part of their money-laundering investigation.
The illegal mining case stems from claims that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren abused his position and granted himself the favour of a mining lease, an issue involving both the conflict of interest and corruption.
There were also alleged violations of provisions of the Representation of People Act.
In May, the ED continuously questioned Prakash, but took no subsequent action against him. Moreover, raids were conducted against the Soren family’s alleged Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Jaipuriyar
Independent MLA Saryu Roy tweeted that the ED raided 17 locations of Prem Prakash across the country today.
Roy claimed that during previous ED raids, Prakash threw away his smartphones but data was recovered after forensic experts retrieved data.
Searches were carried out after fresh information allegedly came to light during questioning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s political aide, Pankaj Mishra and his muscleman – Bacchu Yadav.
The two were arrested in July and August respectively.
Simultaneous Raids in July
The ED probe began after the probe agency conducted raids against Mishra and his alleged associates on 8 July, covering 18 locations in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal.
The ED, alleging that Mishra “illegally grabbed or amassed huge assets in his favour,” had filed a case a under the prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Pankash Mishra and others in March.
Apart from Mishra, raids were conducted at the residences of Dahu Yadav, Sanjay Dewan, Kanhaiya Khudania, Ved Prakash Khudania, and Chhoti Yadav in Sahibganj.
Subsequently, after the raids in July, the ED seized funds amounting to Rs 13.32 crore from 50 bank accounts in connection to the case.
The agency said:
"The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash or bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area.”
The ED had said it was probing the trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand.
