ED Seizes Rs 5.32 Cr Cash From Jharkhand CM’s Aide and Other Linked Persons

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR and the ED is also looking at purported links between alleged illegal coal mining operatives and those involved in operations of toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand, official sources had said.

The federal agency in May raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman husband and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them.

The 2000-batch officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by the ED.

A charge sheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special court trying Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Ranchi early this week.