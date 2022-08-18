SC Restrains Jharkhand HC From Proceeding in PILs Against Jharkhand CM Soren

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 August, restrained the Jharkhand High Court from proceeding with PILs seeking a probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its judgement on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against an order of the high court that accepted the maintainability of the PIL.