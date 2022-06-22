NSE Co-Location Scam: CBI Arrests OPG Securities MD, 4 Years After Filing of FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Managing Director of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay Gupta in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, officials said Wednesday, 22 June.

The brokers, involved in this scam, allegedly abused the facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market.

The agency had already arrested former CEO and Managing Director of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna and former Group Operating Officer of the market Anand Subramanian.

Gupta was arrested four years after the CBI filed an FIR against him for alleged preferential access of the market through multiple IDs and secondary servers called co-location facility, officials said on Wednesday.