CBI Arrests Former NSE Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian: Report

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Anand Subramanian, former NSE Group Operating Officer (GOO), in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange (NSE), officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier on 18 February, the CBI had questioned Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO and Managing Director of the NSE, for over 12 hours, amid controversy over sharing of confidential information with a 'Himalayan yogi'.

'The crackdown came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) penalised the NSE and Ramakrishna for sharing confidential information with a 'yogi' and allegedly taking his advice on crucial decisions related to the NSE's functioning.