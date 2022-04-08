CBI Opposes Bail Plea of Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramkrishna in Delhi Court
Ramkrishna was arrested in the co-location scam on 6 March, and has been in judicial custody since 14 March.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail application of former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in front of a Delhi court on Friday, 8 April, saying that she was involved in a serious offence which has affected the "integrity and functioning" of India’s largest stock exchange.
According to Indian Express, the CBI filed a reply before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and alleged that Ramakrishna is “involved in a serious offence affecting the integrity and functioning of the largest stock exchange of our country and the robustness/integrity of financial system.”
Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI in the co-location scam on 6 March and has been in judicial custody since 14 March.
The agency added that Ramkrishna had hired former Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian by “gross abuse of her official position” who had drawn unjustified gains during Ramkrishna's tenure.
The CBI also claimed that Ramakrishna has continuously been evasive and uncooperative.
On 11 February, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) penalised the NSE and Ramkrishna for sharing confidential information with a 'Himalayan yogi' and allegedly taking his advice on important decisions connected to NSE operations.
