Delhi Court Sends Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-Day Judicial Custody

As per a SEBI order dated 11 February, Ramkrishna had allowed her decisions to be swayed by a "spiritual force" during her tenure. As a fallout, former group operating officer and advisor to the MD, Anand Subramanian, who had allegedly been an associate of the 'yogi,' had drawn unjustified gains during Ramkrishna's tenure.

A fine of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on Ramkrishna, and Rs 2 crore each on the NSE and Narain.

Chief Regulatory Officer and Chief Compliance Officer VR Narasimhan has also been fined Rs 6 lakh.