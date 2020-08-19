Rhea Chakraborty Doesn’t Have ‘Aukaat’ to Comment on Bihar CM: DGP

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday, 19 August, said that actor Rhea Chakraborty “does not have the aukaat (standing/position) to comment on the Bihar chief minister," soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The apex court on Wednesday rejected Chakraborty's plea and handed over the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor had requested for transferring the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

The Patna Police committed no illegality in registering the complaint, the court had noted.