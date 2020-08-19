Rhea Chakraborty Doesn’t Have ‘Aukaat’ to Comment on Bihar CM: DGP
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Chakraborty’s plea and handed over the probe in the Sushant case to CBI.
Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday, 19 August, said that actor Rhea Chakraborty “does not have the aukaat (standing/position) to comment on the Bihar chief minister," soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The apex court on Wednesday rejected Chakraborty's plea and handed over the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor had requested for transferring the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.
The Patna Police committed no illegality in registering the complaint, the court had noted.
What DGP Pandey Said
When reportedly asked about Chakraborty's remarks on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty does not have the aukaat (standing/position) to comment on the Bihar chief minister... Whatever the Patna Police was doing was right, legally and constitutionally. It's because of the Bihar CM's support that there is now hope for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput."
His remarks came after Chakraborty had referred to the Bihar CM in a statement to the SC on the role of politics in the whole case, reported NDTV.
Earlier, DGP Pandey had said that the Supreme Court verdict strengthened the trust people have in it.
"I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
The Case
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June. While the Mumbai Police started its investigation in the case as one of suicide, an FIR was filed on 28 July in Patna against Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Dismissing all allegations, Chakraborty had then filed a petition in the top court asking for the case to be transferred to Mumbai.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.