Sushant Case: SC Quashes Rhea's Plea, Hands Over Probe to CBI

The Supreme Court has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition, handing over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The bench has said that "Having considered the contours of the power 406 of crpc.... Bihar police is competent to hand over the case to #CBI. However, Mumbai Police also has jurisdiction in the case."

Rhea Chakraborty had requested for transferring the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.