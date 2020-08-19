Sushant Case: SC Quashes Rhea's Plea, Hands Over Probe to CBI
Rhea had filed a petition asking for the case to be transferred to Mumbai.
The Supreme Court has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition, handing over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The bench has said that "Having considered the contours of the power 406 of crpc.... Bihar police is competent to hand over the case to #CBI. However, Mumbai Police also has jurisdiction in the case."
Rhea Chakraborty had requested for transferring the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.
"A Victory for Sushant's Family": Lawyer Vikas Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh told ANI that the Supreme Court judgment is a victory for the late actor's family. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct", Singh was quoted as saying.
Vikas Singh added that the top court said any other FIR in connection with the case will also be investigated by the CBI. "We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict".
"Very Happy": Bihar DGP
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the Supreme Court has strengthened the trust people have in it. "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case", he was quoted by ANI as saying.
On 28 July, an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Dismissing all allegations Rhea had filed a petition in the top court asking for the case to be transferred to Mumbai.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.