Sushant Case: Here Are Key Highlights From the Supreme Court Order
The Supreme Court has handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI.
On Wednesday, 19 August, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition, wherein she had requested the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar. The top court rejected Rhea's plea, handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Here's are some key highlights from the Supreme Court order:
WHAT THE SC SAID ABOUT THE MUMBAI POLICE'S INVESTIGATION
The records of the case produced before the Court, does not suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police.
However, their obstruction to the Bihar Police team in Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bona fide of their inquiry.
The Mumbai Police investigation cannot be said to be an investigation into abetment of suicide or murder or any such cognisable offence. This is because they are still conducting their probe under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with a general inquiry into a case of suicide.
THE SC ON PATNA POLICE'S INVESTIGATION
The Patna Police committed no illegality in registering the complaint.
Looking at the nature of the allegations in the complaint which also relate to misappropriation and breach of trust, the exercise of jurisdiction by the Bihar Police appears to be in order.
At this stage of the investigation, they were not required to transfer the FIR to the Mumbai Police.
WHY THE SC THINKS THE CBI NEEDS TO INVESTIGATE THE CASE
To retain “public confidence in the impartial working of the State agencies”.
In this case, political interference against both states are alleged which can interfere with the investigation.
The credibility of the investigation and the investigating authority must be protected. Considering the apprehension voiced by the stakeholders of unfair investigation, the Court must strive to ensure that search for the truth is undertaken by an independent agency, not controlled by either of the two state governments.
Because both states are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the investigation has come under a cloud. Accusing fingers are being pointed and people have taken the liberty to put out their own conjectures and theories. Such comments, responsible or otherwise, have led to speculative public discourse which have hogged media limelight. These developments unfortunately have the propensity to delay and misdirect the investigation. In such a situation, there is reasonable apprehension of truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour.
For the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) too, it will be the desired justice as she herself had called for a CBI investigation. An unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of a vilification campaign.
During the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well.
The Supreme Court made it clear that the conclusion and observations in this order is only for disposal of this petition and should have no bearing for any other purpose.
