UPPSC Mains 2022: Admit Card for Staff Nurse Exam Out; Check Link To Download
UPPSC Mains 2022 admit card for male staff nurses has been released. Download it from uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has released the admit cards for the UPPSC Mains examination 2022 for the post of staff nurse (male) on the official website (uppsc.up.nic.in). Candidates can download and check the admit cards from the official website by submitting the details like registration number and password created during the UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 application submission.
The UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 for staff nurse (male) will be conducted on 4 August 2022 from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination should keep their hall tickets along with them. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.
Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidates should download their UPPSC Mains hall tickets 2022 from the official website before the closure date.
UPPSC Mains 2022 Admit Card for Male Staff Nurse: How To Download (Direct Link)
All the candidates who are going to appear in the UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 for the post of male staff nurse should follow the steps below to download their admit cards.
Go to the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the section 'Important Alerts > Activity Dashboard.'
Click on the direct link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022'.
Enter details including registration number, date of birth, and gender.
Verify the code.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Your UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the details carefully to avoid any mistake.
Download, print, and save the hall ticket for future use.
The Staff Nurse Male Recruitment by UPPSC is being conducted to fill up 558 posts. Candidates who have successfully qualified the UPPSC prelims exams can appear in the Mains exam. Almost 1,025 candidates have qualified the UPPSC prelims exam 2022 for the posts of male staff nurse.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.