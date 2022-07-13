UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link & How To Check
The last date to download and check the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2021 is 12 August 2022.
UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) on Monday, 12 July 2022 announced the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 on the official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).
Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021, can check the result online from the official website by following the direct link. The total number of candidates who have successfully qualified the exam and are now eligible for the interview round of UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 is 1,285. Among these, almost 623 vacancies will be filled by the UPPSC.
UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 (Direct Link): How To Check
All the candidates should follow the direct link available on the website to check the result. Below are the steps to find the direct link of the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 and get the result easily.
Go to the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Information Bulletin' section and find the link ''LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2021' (direct link).
Click on this link and a PDF file will be displayed on your screen containing all the details about the result.
Find the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and take a print out of the result copy for future reference.
All the UPPSC PCS candidates will be able to check their Mains exam result 2021 till Friday, 12 August 2022. After that, the result link will not be active on the official website. Therefore, candidates should check their result before the last date.
UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Exam: Date
The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021 was conducted on 23 March 2022 & 27 March 2022. The examination was held across many centres in different cities of the country like Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and so on.
Before the Mains exam, candidates had to qualify the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2021 which was held on 24 October, 2021. The result of the same was declared on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 and the successful candidates became eligible for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.