UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link & How To Check

The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021 was conducted on 23 March 2022 & 27 March 2022. The examination was held across many centres in different cities of the country like Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and so on.

Before the Mains exam, candidates had to qualify the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2021 which was held on 24 October, 2021. The result of the same was declared on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 and the successful candidates became eligible for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam.