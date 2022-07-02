JEE Mains Exam 2022: Online Application Forms for Session 2 To Reopen soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the window for JEE Main exam July session 2 application forms soon, right after the JEE Mains 2022 June session 1 result will be announced. Candidates who have already participated in the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 will be able to apply for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification released on the website (nta.ac.in) on 1 July 2022, the application forms for JEE Main exam 2022 (session 2) will be reopened immediately after the NTA result of JEE Main 2022 (session 1) will be declared. The notification regarding the same will be published separately on the official website. For latest updates, candidates are therefore advised to keep visiting the official websites, www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.