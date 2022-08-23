TS ICET Results 2022 Delayed: Know Result Date; Check icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Results 2022 are expected to be delayed further, according to the latest reports available. Earlier, the TS ICET Results were supposed to be officially released on Monday, 22 August. Now, the latest reports suggest that the results are likely to be declared on 29 August by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled date are requested to keep a close eye on the website icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

Any update on the TS ICET Results 2022 will be available on the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi for the candidates. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates are eagerly waiting for the TS ICET Results to be released on the official website.