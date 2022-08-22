TS ICET 2022 Results Today: Check icet.tsche.ac.in; Know Important Details Here

The Kakatiya University, Warangal is all set to declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 Result today, on Monday, 22 August 2022, for all the candidates who appearedin the exam. The TS ICET 2022 Results will be released on the official website on Monday so that the candidates can check their scores easily. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the TS ICET Rank Card once released is icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Kakatiya University has already announced the TS ICET Results 2022 date on the website. Candidates can take a look at the TS ICET 2022 Results schedule on icet.tsche.ac.in. It is important to note that the candidates have to log in to their respective accounts on the site to download the results and check the scores correctly.