UPPSC Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) Exam Admit Card Released: How To Download?
UPPSC ARO Screening Exam-2018: Admit card has been released, check the steps to download.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) Screening Exam 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, by using their login credentials created during the UPPSC application form submission.
The UPPSC Screening Exam for AROs 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, 28 August 2022. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.
The total number of vacancies for the ARO posts under the UPPSC recruitment drive is 12. The last date of downloading the admit cards is 28 August. After the closing date, candidates will not be able to download their admit cards.
Candidates must carry their UPPSC admit card for the ARO Screening Exam with them on the day of the examination. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.
UPPSC ARO Screening Exam 2018 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Follow these steps to download your UPPSC ARO Screening Exam Hall Ticket:
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the section 'Important Alerts.'
Under the 'Important Alerts' section, search the link that reads 'Click Here To Download Admit Card for ADVT. No. 01/2018-2019, Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) Screening Exam-2018.
Click the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the login credentials like registration number, date of birth, and gender.
Enter the verification code given in the box.
Click on 'Download Admit Card'.
Your UPPSC ARO Screening Exam 2018 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print a copy of your admit card for future reference.
