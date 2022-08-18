NEET Answer Key 2022 Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Know Result Details
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: NTA will release the NEET Answer Key on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in soon for the students.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon on the official website. As per the latest details available, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Once the answer key is declared, candidates can download it from the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2022 Result date will be declared after the answer keys are officially out on the site.
The NTA has not revealed any information regarding the NEET Answer Key 2022 release date. The local media reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared on Thursday. All the latest details regarding the answer key and the NEET Result 2022 will be available on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, so the candidates should stay alert.
Once the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is formally released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it. The NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared later, based on the objections raised by the students.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a notification stating the objection-raising deadline and fee on the official website for the candidates along with the answer key.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Latest Information
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 was formally conducted on 17 July 2022 for all the candidates who registered for the exam. Candidates are waiting for the answer key and result to release so that they can check their scores.
Candidates are requested to download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key from the official website once it is released by the agency. They can calculate their probable scores before the results are out.
To download the NEET Result 2022 and answer key, one has to login to their registered account on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Candidates can know more details about the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key from the official site.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Check Online
Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to download the NEET Answer Key 2022 online:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the homepage.
Key in your login details on the provided space to view the answer key.
The NEET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on your computer/mobile screen.
Download the key from the website.
Raise objections against it if there are any within the deadline mentioned in the NTA notice.
