Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 Release Date: How To Check, Details Here
The Rajastham Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is most likely to release the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Monday, 30 May. Candidates who appeared for the examination and are waiting to see the results must note that according to the latest updates, Rajasthan Board Ajmer is ready to release RBSE 12th Result 2022 for at least one stream on Monday.
The Board of Secondary Education will provide all the latest updates and details, on the official website – rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results once released on the website. They can check their respective scores and download the result from the site once the board decides to officially release them.
It is important to note that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 link is expected to officially activate today so that the students can check their scores. The candidates who are eagerly waiting to check the scores should be alert.
The results will be officially released on the website – rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They should keep a close eye on both websites to know the result release time.
However, it is to be noted that the Rajasthan Board Ajmer has not shared any official release date or time for the students. The result release date has been decided based on the latest reports.
All the official information will be provided by the board on the websites so the students should keep checking.
RBSE 12TH Result 2022: How to Download
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to download the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 once it is officially released:
Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the RBSE 12th Result 2022 link available on the homepage of the website.
Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and other required details on the website to log in.
Your Rajasthan Board result will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Check the scores and other details on the result, then click on download.
You can also take a printout of the result.
