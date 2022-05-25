RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2022 Expected To Be Announced Today
Follow the steps given here to check and download the RBSE 5ht and 8th results 2022
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Rajasthan Board class 5 and 8 Results 2022 on the official website today.
No official announcement has been made regarding the release date for the Rajasthan 5th and 8th class results 2022. As per the media reports, the RBSE 5th and 8th class results 2022 are most likely to be released today, 25 May 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 5 and 8 examinations can download the results from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Will RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 Be Announced Together?
As per reports, nearly 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 5 and 8 board exams in 2022. Over the years, the RBSE 5th and 8th results have been announced together on the official website.
Last year, the Rajasthan Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We can expect the results for class 5 and 8 to be announced together.
RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website of the RBSE or Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "RBSE Class 5th, Class 8th Result 2022"
Enter your roll number and other credentials for login
Click on submit and the Rajasthan result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference
