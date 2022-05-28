Maharashtra 12th Result 2022: MSBSHSE To Release HSC Scorecard By 10 June
Know the tentative dates for the release of MSBSHSE 12th results 2022.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is most likely to declare the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 by the second week of June.
The officials of the board have shared a tentative date, and according to information, the results will be out by 10 June. Nearly 15 lakh students had appeared for the exams. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates regarding the result declaration.
Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website at maharesults.nic.in. However, the education board has not yet announced the date and time for the release of the results.
As per the reports, the evaluation process for the Maharashtra Board Results 2022 will be over by Saturday, 28 May 2022. Earlier, the evaluation process was delayed as several teachers had boycotted the SSC, HSC evaluation process. However, after the interference of the education board, the evaluation process resumed.
MSBSHSE 12th Results 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website at maharesults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'latest notification' section.
A new page will appear, and students can enter the required information like roll no and date of birth to log in.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
You can save and download the results, and take a printout for future use.
The Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 exams were conducted from 4 March to 30 March 2022.
