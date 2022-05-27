Assam HS 12th Result 2022 To Be Out by 20 June on Official Website

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is most likely to release the Assam HS Result 2022 very soon. As per the reports, the Assam HS Class 12th Results 2022 will be released in June.

Students who appeared for the 12th board exams can check their HS result 2022 on the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The tentative date for the release of Assam HS Result 2022 is 20 June 2022. As per reports, the Class 12 HS results are expected to be released before 20 June 2022. The evaluation process is at its last stage and the board is speeding up the process to ensure that the board exam results are announced as soon as possible.