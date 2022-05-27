Assam HS 12th Result 2022 To Be Out by 20 June on Official Website
Know when and how to check the results for Assam HS 12th Boards 2022.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is most likely to release the Assam HS Result 2022 very soon. As per the reports, the Assam HS Class 12th Results 2022 will be released in June.
Students who appeared for the 12th board exams can check their HS result 2022 on the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
The tentative date for the release of Assam HS Result 2022 is 20 June 2022. As per reports, the Class 12 HS results are expected to be released before 20 June 2022. The evaluation process is at its last stage and the board is speeding up the process to ensure that the board exam results are announced as soon as possible.
AHSEC Class 12 Results 2022: Tentative Dates
The announcement for the March-April AHSEC, Assam HS 12th Results 2022 will be made soon. These exams were conducted in offline mode for all students from 15 March to 12 April 2022.
Assam HS Result 2022: Expected before 20 June 2022
HS 12th Result 2022: Expected in the first week of June 2022
Students must note that the date for Assam HS 12th Result 2022 is not confirmed by the officials yet. The date will be updated on the official website after an official announcement is made.
More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the AHSEC 12th boards and are waiting for the results. Every year, the board usually takes 45 to 55 days to release these results. After the declaration, the HS 12th Result link is made available on the official website.
Candidates can keep an eye on the official website for more updates.
