ADVERTISEMENT

NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Check nmat.org; Know Important Application Dates

NMAT 2022 Registration: NMAT registration started on nmat.org on Monday, 1 August 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Check nmat.org; Know Important Application Dates
i

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially started the registration process for NMAT 2022 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on its website. Interested candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the website within the deadline. The website that candidates should visit to apply for the NMAT 2022 is nmat.org. It is important to note that NMAT Registrations 2022 are only taking place online; therefore, all candidates should check the aforementioned website for details.

To complete the NMAT 2022 Registration, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. Interested candidates can check all the latest updates about NMAT Registrations 2022 on the website, nmat.org.

Also Read

JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for Foreign Candidates Underway; Check Website

JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for Foreign Candidates Underway; Check Website
ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone should note that NMAT 2022 is set to be conducted at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. All these details are available on the website.

NMAT 2022: Latest Updates and Important Application Details

Interested and eligible candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the official website by entering the required information such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc.

They should check the NMAT 2022 eligibility criteria on the website, nmat.org, before registering for the test. The NMAT Registration 2022 dates are also mentioned on the website.

NMAT 2022 is set to be conducted on a computer-based mode and it will have three sections, which include language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning.

Also Read

NEET Answer Key 2022 Release Date: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

NEET Answer Key 2022 Release Date: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates Here
They must complete the application process within the deadline to be considered eligible for the aptitude test conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

NMAT 2022 Registration: Know How ToApply

Here are the steps to complete the NMAT 2022 Registration online that candidates should follow:

  • Visit the official website of NMAT, nmat.org.

  • Click on the NMAT Registration 2022 link on the homepage.

  • Enter the details correctly and register yourself.

  • The NMAT 2022 Registration form will be displayed on your screen.

  • Fill out the registration form carefully and provide scanned copies of the mentioned documents.

  • Pay the NMAT 2022 application fee and verify the details.

  • Click on submit after verifying all the entered information.

  • Download the NMAT 2022 form from the website and take a printout of the same.

Also Read

JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Admit Cards Released for Paper 2, Details Here

JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Admit Cards Released for Paper 2, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×