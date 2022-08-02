NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Check nmat.org; Know Important Application Dates
NMAT 2022 Registration: NMAT registration started on nmat.org on Monday, 1 August 2022.
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially started the registration process for NMAT 2022 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on its website. Interested candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the website within the deadline. The website that candidates should visit to apply for the NMAT 2022 is nmat.org. It is important to note that NMAT Registrations 2022 are only taking place online; therefore, all candidates should check the aforementioned website for details.
To complete the NMAT 2022 Registration, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. Interested candidates can check all the latest updates about NMAT Registrations 2022 on the website, nmat.org.
Everyone should note that NMAT 2022 is set to be conducted at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. All these details are available on the website.
NMAT 2022: Latest Updates and Important Application Details
Interested and eligible candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the official website by entering the required information such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc.
They should check the NMAT 2022 eligibility criteria on the website, nmat.org, before registering for the test. The NMAT Registration 2022 dates are also mentioned on the website.
NMAT 2022 is set to be conducted on a computer-based mode and it will have three sections, which include language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning.
They must complete the application process within the deadline to be considered eligible for the aptitude test conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).
NMAT 2022 Registration: Know How ToApply
Here are the steps to complete the NMAT 2022 Registration online that candidates should follow:
Visit the official website of NMAT, nmat.org.
Click on the NMAT Registration 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the details correctly and register yourself.
The NMAT 2022 Registration form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill out the registration form carefully and provide scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the NMAT 2022 application fee and verify the details.
Click on submit after verifying all the entered information.
Download the NMAT 2022 form from the website and take a printout of the same.
