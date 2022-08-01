CAT Exam 2022: Registration To Begin From 3 August 2022, Check All Details Here

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the official notification regarding the Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam 2022 on their official website – iimcat.ac.in. According to the notification, the registration process will start from 3 August 2022 and close on 14 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the registration process before the closure date so that they do not miss the opportunity.

The CAT 2022 examination will be held on 27 November 2022 in computer-based mode (CBT). As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted in three shifts – morning, afternoon, and evening. To know all the details about the CAT Exam 2022, please visit the official website.