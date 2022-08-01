CAT Exam 2022: Registration To Begin From 3 August 2022, Check All Details Here
The IIM CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 27 November 2022.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the official notification regarding the Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam 2022 on their official website – iimcat.ac.in. According to the notification, the registration process will start from 3 August 2022 and close on 14 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the registration process before the closure date so that they do not miss the opportunity.
The CAT 2022 examination will be held on 27 November 2022 in computer-based mode (CBT). As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted in three shifts – morning, afternoon, and evening. To know all the details about the CAT Exam 2022, please visit the official website.
CAT Exam 2022: What Is the Registration Fee?
All the candidates who are interested in applying for the CAT Exam 2022 should know that the registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 2,300 while the candidates belonging to reserved categories like SC, ST, PwD, etc, have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,150.
CAT Exam 2022: Admit Card Release Date
The CAT Exam 2022 Admit Card is expected to be released from 27 October 2022. Once released, candidates can use their login details created during the registration process to download their admit cards.
The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is 14 September 2022. The exam date for the 2022 CAT exam is 27 November 2022.
CAT Exam 2022: Eligibility
Candidates who are eligble for CAT 2022 exam must have completed a bachelor's degree with 50% (general category) from a well-recognised university. The passing percentage for candidates belonging to reserved categories is 45%.
CAT Exam 2022: How To Register
All eligible and interested candidates should follow the steps below to register for the CAT Exam 2022.
Visit the official website of IIM – iimcat.ac.in.
On the home page, click on the new registration link.
Enter details like name, address, contact, phone number, etc.
Pay the registration fee and hit the registration button.
Your registration process is complete now.
Save the details like the application number and password for future reference.
