CTET 2022 July: Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Age Limit, Check Details Here

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2022 exam notification is expected to be released soon on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to assess the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes. This exam is held to check the eligibility of teachers in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Interested candidates can check the official website for all the details.

