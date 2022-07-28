HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: Kerala Class 11 Allotment Result Date; Check Website
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: Download the Class 11 admission results from hscap.kerala.gov.in.
The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, earlier announced that the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results would be declared today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022. However, the results have been delayed now. As per the latest official details, the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 results are ready to be declared tomorrow, Friday, 29 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala Class 11 admissions can check their Trial Allotment 2022 Results on the website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Once the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 results are officially released tomorrow, Friday, 29 July 2022, candidates can download them from the website. The candidates who want to know the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results should keep a close eye on hscap.kerala.gov.in. They will find all the latest information from the DGE Kerala on the website.
It is important to note that the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results will be formally declared only for those students who have registered for Kerala 11th admissions.
HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: Result Date and Time
The last date to apply for the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 was 25 July 2022. The application deadline was extended by the Directorate of General Education, or DGE Kerala, as the CBSE and ICSE 10th Results 2022 were delayed.
Students interested in checking the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results should note that the official release time has been announced.
The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 results will be formally declared tomorrow, Friday, 29 July 2022, at 2 pm on the website for all the registered candidates. Candidates should download the results from hscap.kerala.gov.in.
As per the latest details, the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment will take place on 3 August 2022. For more details on the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022, one should wait for the Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala, to make announcements.
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results: Steps To Check
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates should follow to download the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results tomorrow, once released:
Go to the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results link on the homepage.
Enter the required login details carefully on the provided space and submit them.
The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 for Class 11th admissions will appear on your screen.
Download the allotment letter from the website and save a copy of the same.
