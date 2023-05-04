NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Download From neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Details

The most-awaited NEET UG 2023 admit card is declared on the official website for concerned candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the NEET UG admit cards for students before the exam date so they have time to check and download them. To download the hall tickets, one has to visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading it today, Thursday.

Candidates preparing to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023, are requested to download the NEET UG 2023 admit card soon. Along with the NEET UG admit cards, one must also go through the latest updates regarding the entrance exam on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place soon for registered students.