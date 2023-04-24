CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2023 on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the CUSAT CAT Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps. The last date to download the admit card is 6 May 2023.

The CUSAT CAT Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 3 May to 6 May 2023. The examination will be a CBT (computer based test) and the duration of the exam is 3 hours.