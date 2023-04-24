CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2023 on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the CUSAT CAT Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps. The last date to download the admit card is 6 May 2023.
The CUSAT CAT Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 3 May to 6 May 2023. The examination will be a CBT (computer based test) and the duration of the exam is 3 hours.
Steps To Download CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card
Go to the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details like registration number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.
It is important for candidates to carry the admit card on the day of examination. Without hall ticket no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
All the important details regarding the CUSAT CAT examination will be mentioned on the hall ticket including the exam date, examination center name, and exam timing.
Candidates can also participate in the Mock test and the link is available in the UG PG Candidates profile. The CUSAT CAT previous year's question papers are also available on the aforementioned website.
