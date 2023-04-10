ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2022 Result Updates: NTA to Release the Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates had appeared for the UGC NET 2022 exam from 21 February to 16 March. Follow the steps to check the result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
UGC NET 2022 Result Updates: NTA to Release the Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

UGC NET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the UGC NET 2022 Result or the outcome for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test for the December 2022 examination. The results can be out anytime soon. After the release of the results, candidates will be able to check their scorecards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA had organized the computer-based exam for candidates appearing in UGC NET 2022 which was conducted from 21 February to 16 March 2023. The was held in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and the posts of assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Also Read

PSEB Class 5th Results 2023 Declared: Result Link to be Active Today at 10 AM

PSEB Class 5th Results 2023 Declared: Result Link to be Active Today at 10 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

The provisional answer key for UGC NET 2023 was released by NTA on 23 March and candidates could challenge the answer key till 25 March 2023, 8 PM. NTA managed to have a panel of subject experts to verify the challenges of the students. If the challenge of any candidate is correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key was released on 6 April.

How to Check UGC NET 2022 Result?

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link under the candidate's activities.

  • Then you will have to enter the UGC NET December 2022 credentials to login.

  • You can submit and download the UGC NET December 2022 result

  • The result will be displayed on the screen and you can download or take a print out for future use.

Also Read

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared: Know How to Download; Latest Details Here

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared: Know How to Download; Latest Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×