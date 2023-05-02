NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Out Today: Direct Link & Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to issue the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 today on 2 May on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, the exact date and time has not been confirmed by the officials yet.

Candidates who have applied for the NEET 2023 Exam can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

Prior to the NEET admit card, the concerned officials released the NEET city intimation slip, which is available on the aforementioned website.