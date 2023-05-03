ADVERTISEMENT

AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Card Released on polycetap.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

Check the steps below to download the AP POLYCET 2023 admit card for the candidates

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Card Released on polycetap.nic.in; Steps to Download Here
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the AP POLYCET 2023 Admit card. The candidates who had registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test is conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Mangalagiri. Candidates who wish to get admission into Diploma level programs in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges participate in the exam.

The AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be conducted on 10 May from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in nearly 400 Examination centers in 54 towns, cities in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The AP POLYCET 2023 is a two hour exam and the result is expected to be released on 25 May 2023.

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Pattern

AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The AP POLYCET question paper will have 120 objective-type questions. The question paper will be divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and students have to attain at least 25 per cent i.e. 30 marks out of 120 though there is no minimum qualifying marks for the SC and ST category candidates.

How to Download AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Cards?

  1. Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2023 admit card link

  3. Enter your login details and tap on submit

  4. You can check and download the admit card

  5. You must ensure to take a printout for future reference

