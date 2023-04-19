CUET PG 2023 Registration Likely to Be Extended: Know Important Dates & Details
CUET PG 2023 Registration: Candidates can apply on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in today.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) registration date is likely to be extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as per the latest details available online. The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar officially confirmed that the CUET PG 2023 registration will be extended till 9:50 pm on 5 May 2023. One must apply for the entrance exam on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important for interested candidates to keep an eye on the website for the latest announcements.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the extension of CUET PG 2023 registration yet. Candidates are requested to wait till the official announcements are made by the exam-conducting body. They should finish the CUET PG registration 2023 process as soon as possible on the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in. The registrations are taking place online only.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update about the extension of the registration date on the official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to stay updated. All candidates should keep checking the website for the latest information.
CUET PG 2023: Important Details
As per the latest details available online, the CUET PG 2023 correction window will be activated on 6 May. The portal will remain active till 8 May, for all interested candidates who want to make changes to their forms.
It is important to note that the admit card and result date will be informed to candidates later. First, the registration process has to finish for all candidates who want to appear for the upcoming entrance examination.
In case a student who has submitted his or her CUET PG 2023 application wants to add more subjects, he or she can do so by choosing additional examinations, courses, universities, institutions, autonomous colleges, or organisations.
Candidates who have already selected their courses can change or remove the subjects they had selected earlier.
CUET PG 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the CUET PG 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the CUET PG 2023 registration link mentioned on the homepage.
You have to create your login credentials by entering your name, date of birth, etc.
Fill out the CUET PG registration form carefully once the application form is displayed on your screen.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the measurements.
Pay the application fee online and click on submit to complete the process.
Download a copy of the form for your reference.
