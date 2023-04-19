CUET PG 2023 Registration Likely to Be Extended: Know Important Dates & Details

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) registration date is likely to be extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as per the latest details available online. The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar officially confirmed that the CUET PG 2023 registration will be extended till 9:50 pm on 5 May 2023. One must apply for the entrance exam on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important for interested candidates to keep an eye on the website for the latest announcements.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the extension of CUET PG 2023 registration yet. Candidates are requested to wait till the official announcements are made by the exam-conducting body. They should finish the CUET PG registration 2023 process as soon as possible on the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in. The registrations are taking place online only.