NEET UG 2023 Re-Registration Starts Today; Steps to Apply Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG). The registration had concluded for the NEET UG 2023 but as per the reports, the registration window has been opened again today, 11 April 2023.

NTA has provided another opportunity to the the aspiring candidates to apply for NEET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can register themselves on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process. The application window will be open till 13 April 2023 re-registration.

The registration window was open till 6 April but their were requests from about 239 students to reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window for a period of two-three days citing payment failures, error in uploading documents, server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form. NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on 7 May from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in 499 cities in pen and paper mode or offline mode.