NEET UG 2023 Re-Registration Starts Today; Steps to Apply Here
NTA has re-opened the NEET UG 2023 registration portal after the students' request. Know how can you apply
The National Testing Agency, NTA conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG). The registration had concluded for the NEET UG 2023 but as per the reports, the registration window has been opened again today, 11 April 2023.
NTA has provided another opportunity to the the aspiring candidates to apply for NEET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can register themselves on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process. The application window will be open till 13 April 2023 re-registration.
The registration window was open till 6 April but their were requests from about 239 students to reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window for a period of two-three days citing payment failures, error in uploading documents, server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form. NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on 7 May from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in 499 cities in pen and paper mode or offline mode.
NEET UG 2023: Application Fee
Candidates applying for NEET UG 2023 will have to pay an application fee. General category students will pay Rs 1,600, while EWS and OBC category students will have to pay Rs 1,500 while SC, ST, PwD, and third gender will pay a fee of Rs 900.
How to Apply for NEET UG 2023?
Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in
You will have to fill out the registration form with basic details.
You can note the application number and password you receive after registration
Then log in with your application number and password to fill out the application form.
Enter the required details and upload our photo and signature.
Pay the required application fee.
You can download, save, and print the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.
NEET is conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Every year 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam.
