JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced Registration 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati commenced the online application registration process for Joint the Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps.
The last date to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is 7 May and the last date to pay the application fee is 8 May.
According to an official schedule released by the IIT Guwahati, the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on 4 June 2023 and prior to that, the JEE Advanced Admit Cards will be issued by the concerned officials on 29 May.
JEE Advanced 2023 Application Fee
The JEE Advanced application fee is Rs 2,900 for male candidates belonging to general category. For SC, ST, and PwD male students the application fee is Rs 1,450.
For female candidates the application fee is Rs 1,450 for both general and reserved categories.
Who Is Eligible for JEE Advanced 2023?
All those candidates who are enlisted within the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main ranks are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates To Remember
Website for Online Registration: jeeadv.ac.in
Online Registration Start Date: 30 April 2023.
Online Registration End Date: 7 May 2023, 5 pm IST.
Last Date To Pay Fee: 8 May 2023, 5 pm IST.
Admit Card Release Date: 29 May 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date: 4 June 2023
How To Register and Apply for JEE Advanced 2023?
Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the direct link for IIT JEE Advanced registration.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
JEE Advanced 2023 application form will show up on the screen,
Fill the form by entering all the required details.
Upload required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
