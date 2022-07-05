Maharashtra TET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check
Maha TET Exam 2021: The Maha TET result is expected to be out soon. Check details here.
Maha TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) result 2022 is likely to be announced soon. There were many speculations about Maha TET 2022 result being declared yesterday, 04 July 2022. However, looks like the speculations did not turn out to be true.
The answer key for Maharashtra TET 2021 exam was released on the official website (mahatet.in) on 03 July 2022. After considering all the challenges and objections, the MSCE (Maharashtra State Council of Examination) has released the final answer key on the official website and it is non-objectionable.
Candidates can calculate their Maha TET scores before the result is officially announced by using the final answer key. According to the Maha TET, each correct answer will be given 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.
Maha TET Result 2022: How To Check
Whenever the Maha TET result will be officially announced, a direct link for the same will be available on the official website (mahatet.in). To download and check the result of the Maha TET exam 2021, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps.
Visit the official website, mahatet.in.
On the homepage, search the link that reads as 'Download Maha TET 2021 Result'.
Click on the link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on your screen.
Enter the details like roll number, date of birth.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
Your Maha TET result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully against your roll number and then download and save.
Take a printout of your result for future reference.
Candidates should note that they have to score atleast 50 % marks to qualify the Maha TET exam 2021. Successful candidates will be eligible to apply for the posts of primary teachers or secondary teachers across all the schools of the state.
