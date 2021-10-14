Maharashtra TET 2021: Admit Card Releasing Today
Maharashtra TET 2021 Admit card will be Released on 14 October 2021 on the Official Website mahatet.in.
Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 admit card is scheduled to be released on 14 October 2021 by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune. Students who are going to appear for the examination must download their respective admit cards from the official website mahatet.in.
The examination is going to be held on 31 October 2021 with proper prescribed COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
Maharashtra TET 2021 is conducted for Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted for candidates who shall be teaching from Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is conducted for candidates who are expected to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Maharashtra TET 2021 Paper I and II shall be held for a total of 150 marks. The examination shall be in MCQ (multiple choice question)-based format and there will be no negative marking in the examination.
Candidates must note that the TET 2021 admit card is one of the most important documents for entry in the examination hall. No candidate shall be allowed entry if they are not able to produce their admit card or an identity proof.
Maharashtra TET 2021: How To Download Admit Card
Visit the official website of Maharashtra TET at mahatet.in.
Click on the link 'Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021'.
Log in with your official credentials such as application number and password.
Your Maharashtra TET 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download your admit card and keep a printout for future reference.
Maharashtra TET 2021 admit card shall contain all the details of the candidates such as applicant's name, date of birth, details about the examination centre, roll number, etc. Hence, candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details mentioned in the admit card.
In case of any errors, candidates can reach out at mahatet2021.msce@gmail.com.
Candidates are also expected to abide by all COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, amongst others, at the examination centre.
