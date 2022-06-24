CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Available on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, How To Check

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) answer key 2022 is now available on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (consortiumofnlus.ac.in). CLAT 2022 was held on 19 June at 131 examination centres across 25 states. The CLAT exam is conducted for students who wish to get admission into different undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by various law universities in the country.

Besides CLAT answer key 2022, students can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities to download their UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) question papers for the CLAT exam 2022.

Through the CLAT exam, candidates will become eligible for a five-year integrated LLB and LLM course offered by different law universities. Almost 22 NLUs (National Law Universities) consider CLAT exam scores for admissions to different UG and PG law courses, including BA LLB, BSc LLB, LLM, and so on.