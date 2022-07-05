COMEDK Result 2022 Released Today: Check Official Website; Direct Link Here
COMEDK-UGET Result 2022: Go to comedk.org and download the result by entering your login details correctly.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses (COMEDK-UGET 2022) today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the COMEDK Result 2022 from the official website as it is released. The website that the candidates should visit to check their scores is comedk.org. All the latest details regarding the result are available on the website.
It is to be noted that the COMEDK Result 2022 is officially available for download today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 from 11 am for all the candidates. They are requested to visit the website – comedk.org and enter the login details to view the scores. The latest information on the results is stated on the site.
Students who are interested to check the results should keep their Application Sequence Number/User Id and Password handy while checking the COMEDK Result 2022 online.
COMEDK Result 2022: Important Details
The COMEDK-UGET 2022 and Uni-Gauge were officially conducted on 19 June 2022 for all the candidates. The examinations took place in two shifts, as per the rules mentioned on the timetable notification.
The morning shift for COMEDK-UGET 2022 was formally held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm To know more about the COMEDK Result 2022, one should keep a close eye on the website.
It is to be noted that the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) updates all the latest information on comedk.org.
COMEDK Result 2022: How to Download
Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the COMEDK Result 2022 online, as it has already been formally out:
Go to the official website: comedk.org.
Click on the log in option on the homepage.
Enter the required log in credentials correctly and click on submit.
The COMEDK Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores and other details properly on the website.
Download the result and take a printout of the same, if necessary.
COMEDK Result 2022: Direct Link
The direct link to download the COMEDK Result 2022 is here: comedk.org. Candidates can use the link to download their score cards today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 online. Check all the details correctly to avoid any problem later on.
