JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon; Check jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to declare the admit card and exam city information slip for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam. Once the exam city slip is released, you can download it from the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1 details are available online for interested candidates. You are requested to go through the latest updates if you want to sit for the entrance test.
According to the latest details, the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card will be declared three days before the exam. It is important to note that the admit cards are expected to be announced in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2024 exam city slip link will be activated on the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in – for all interested candidates.
All the latest details about the entrance exam are available online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the announcements about the exam.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Important Details
The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam city slips will state the names of cities in which exam centres will be situated and admit cards will contain exam dates and timings. The exam will start on 24 January, according to the schedule.
As per the details mentioned in the exam notification, NTA announced that the JEE Main Session 1 exam city slips are likely to be available in the second week of January.
You can download the exam city slip by entering your application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card will be released later.
The JEE Main exam city slips are expected to be released soon so all concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the website. It is important to download the admit card and exam slip on time.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam City Slip: How To Download
Let's go through the step-by-step process you must follow to download the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam city slip online:
Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Click on the option that states JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam City Slip on the homepage.
Key in your application number and date of birth in the given space.
Download the exam city slip from the website and save a soft copy.
