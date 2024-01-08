JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon; Check jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to declare the admit card and exam city information slip for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam. Once the exam city slip is released, you can download it from the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1 details are available online for interested candidates. You are requested to go through the latest updates if you want to sit for the entrance test.

According to the latest details, the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card will be declared three days before the exam. It is important to note that the admit cards are expected to be announced in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2024 exam city slip link will be activated on the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in – for all interested candidates.