XAT 2024 Exam on 7 January: Admit Card Declared on xatonline.in; Latest Details

XAT 2024 Exam: The exam will go on for three hours and thirty minutes for all registered candidates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is scheduled to be conducted on 7 January 2024, for all registered candidates. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the upcoming exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website - xatonline.in. One should note that the XAT 2024 admit card was released a week earlier. Registered candidates should note the exam date and the latest details regarding the exam to avoid any confusion later on. One must stay alert before the exam.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the XAT 2024 exam without the admit card. All the important dates regarding the exam are mentioned on the website - xatonline.in. Candidates should note that the exam is set to take place on 7 January, and the date is confirmed as of now. You must stay alert.

According to the latest details, the admit card link was activated on 26 December. You have to keep your login credentials handy before downloading the admit card from the official site.

XAT 2024 Exam: Important Details

All candidates should carefully remember that the XAT 2024 exam will be conducted on 7 January. The examination is set to be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates should take note of the details.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) exam will take place for three hours and thirty minutes. The registration process for the exam ended on 10 December. The ones who submitted the form by the last date will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Before you sit for the exam, make sure to carry your admit card and other important documents. Go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

It is important to note that XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. The score is being used by over 160 institutes for admission.

XAT 2024 Admit Card: How To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the XAT 2024 admit card online:

  • Visit the website - xatonline.in.

  • Click on the link that states "XAT 2024 Admit Card" on the homepage.

  • Provide your login credentials and go to the next step.

  • The XAT admit card will display on your screen and you can go through the exam details.

  • Download the admit card from the site and save a soft copy for your reference.

Topics:  XAT 

