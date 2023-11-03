JEE Main 2024 Revised Syllabus: Topics Removed From Different Subjects; Details

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Revised: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus for candidates who are going to appear in the examination. This year, the concerned officials have reduced and revised the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus with an aim to match it with the syllabus of NCERT 10th and 12th students, and focus on the core concepts. Some chapters and sub-topics have been completely removed from subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Majority of chapters have been erased from Chemistry.

According to NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh, "The revised JEE Main 2024 syllabus has been prepared based on the consultation from all boards." Candidates can download and check the revised syllabus and information bulletin from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.