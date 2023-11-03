JEE Main 2024 Revised Syllabus: Topics Removed From Different Subjects; Details

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Revised: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus for candidates who are going to appear in the examination. This year, the concerned officials have reduced and revised the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus with an aim to match it with the syllabus of NCERT 10th and 12th students, and focus on the core concepts. Some chapters and sub-topics have been completely removed from subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Majority of chapters have been erased from Chemistry.
According to NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh, "The revised JEE Main 2024 syllabus has been prepared based on the consultation from all boards." Candidates can download and check the revised syllabus and information bulletin from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 registration for session 1 started from 1 November and will conclude on 30 November 2023. The admit card will be released three days before the examination, and the result will be declared on 12 February 2024. To check the full JEE Main 2024 examination schedule and information bulletin, click here.
Let us check out the number of topics removed from the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus below.
JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Topics Removed From Chemistry
Here is the list of topics removed from Chemistry.
States of matter.
Surface chemistry.
General principles and processes of isolation of metals.
Hydrogen.
S -block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals).
Environmental chemistry.
Polymers.
Chemistry in everyday life.
Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations.
Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, accuracy, and significant figures.
JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Topics Removed From Physics
Here is the list of topics removed from Physics.
Communication systems.
Some topics from Experimental Skills.
JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Topics Removed From Mathematics
Few topics from three dimensional geometry.
Mathematical reasoning.
Mathematical inductions.
Steps To Download and Check JEE Main 2024 Revised Syllabus
Go to the official website, jeemain.ntaonline.in.
On the appeared home page, Go to the 'Information Bulletin' section.
Click on the 'Information Bulletin' and a PDF file will open on your screen.
Go through the file carefully and you will get all the important details regarding JEE Main 2024 exam, including the syllabus.
Download and save the JEE Main 2024 PDF for future reference.
