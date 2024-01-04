Join Us On:
GATE 2024 Admit Card: Official Website, Important Dates & Steps To Download

Check the date and official website for the GATE 2024 admit card and the steps to download the hall ticket.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
GATE 2024 Admit Card: Official Website, Important Dates & Steps To Download
GATE 2024 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was most likely to release admit cards or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 yesterday, 3 January 2024 but the admit card release process was delayed and there is no official confirmation on the same. The GATE 2024 admit card may be released today on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates will have to keep an eye on the website.

The exam is scheduled for 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can check details of their exam centers, cities, paper timing, reporting time, and exam day guidelines on the admit card. Check the important dates below and the steps to download the GATE 2024 admit card.

GATE 2024: Important Dates

  • GATE 2024 Examinations - 03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024

  • Candidate's response available in the Application portal- 16th February 2024

  • Answer keys release date- 21st February 2024

  • Submission of challenges on Answer Keys - 22nd to 25th February 2024

  • GATE 2024 Results- 16th March 2024

  • Scorecard Available for Download - 23rd March 2024

How To Download GATE 2024 Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in,

  2. On the homepage, open the GATE admit card tab.

  3. You will have to enter your credentials to log in.

  4. Check the details on the admit card carefully and download the admit card.

  5. Make sure to read the guidelines carefully and get a hardcopy of the hall ticket.

