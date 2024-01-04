GATE 2024 Admit Card: Official Website, Important Dates & Steps To Download

GATE 2024 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was most likely to release admit cards or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 yesterday, 3 January 2024 but the admit card release process was delayed and there is no official confirmation on the same. The GATE 2024 admit card may be released today on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates will have to keep an eye on the website.

The exam is scheduled for 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can check details of their exam centers, cities, paper timing, reporting time, and exam day guidelines on the admit card. Check the important dates below and the steps to download the GATE 2024 admit card.