CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024 Revised: New Timetable Dates for 10th and 12th

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024 Revised: Check new exam dates and timetable for class 10th and 12th at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Bord Exam Datesheet 2024 Revised: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the exam datesheet of 10th and 12th classes on 4 January 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 must check the revised timetable on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Previously, CBSE datesheet for 10, 12 was released by the concerned officials on 12 December 2023.

The revised timetable by CBSE has been issued due to a date clash with JEE Main and several other competitive examinations in the country. The date of Class 10 Tibetan Paper has been changed from 4 March to 23 February 2024. Also, Class 10 Retail Paper that was scheduled for 16 February will now be held on 28 February 2024. Let us check out the complete CBSE revised 10, 12 datesheet/timetable 2024 below.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Revised Datesheet: Direct Links To Check Class 10, 12 New Exam Dates Timetable

CBSE board 10th class examination will start from 15 February and end on 13 March 2024. CBSE 12th class board examination will commence from 15 February and conclude on 2 April 2024.

As per the CBSE class 12 revised timetable, class 12 Fashion Studies Exam that was scheduled to take place on 11 March 2024 will now take place on 21 March 2024.

CBSE Board Class 10 Revised Datesheet 2024

CBSE Board Class 10 Revised Datesheet 2024

How To Download the CBSE Board 2024 Revised Datesheet?

Follow below steps to download and check the CBSE board revised datesheet 2024 for class 10 and 12.

  • Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the CBSE Board Exam 2024 and then click on the direct link for revised datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12.

  • A PDF file will open on your computer screen.

  • Check the file to know the revised exam dates of class 10 or 12.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of revised timetable for future reference.

When was CBSE Board Exam 2024 Revised Datesheet Released?

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 revised datesheet for class 10 and 12 was released on Thursday, 4 January 2024.

When Will CBSE Board 2024 10th Class Exam Start?

CBSE board 10th class examination will start from 15 February 2024.

When Will CBSE Board 2024 12th Class Exam Start?

CBSE 12th class board examination will commence from 15 February 2024.

Where and How To Download the Revised CBSE Datesheet 2024?

The revised CBSE Board datesheet 2024 for class 10, 12 can be downloaded from the official website cbse.gov.in.

