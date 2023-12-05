BSEB Exam Date Sheet 2024: Bihar Board 10th & 12th Schedule Out

The students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 10 and Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 12:

• Go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

• Click on the 'Student Section'

• Navigate to 'Examination Schedule' available under the Matric/Intermediate tab

• Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2024/ Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2024 will appear on your screen

• Download the Inter/ Matric Routine 2024 and save it for future references

Students can also access the Bihar Board 10th 12th Exam Date 2024 Time Table PDF on the official Twitter handle of the board at officialbseb. The students are also advised to carefully go through all the details mentioned on the BSEB Class 10th and 12th timetable. Below are details that are mentioned on the BSEB Class 10th and 12th Exam timetable 2024 pdf:

• Name of the exam conducting body

• Name of the examination

• Year of the Examination

• Subject Details

• Exam date, day, and Timing

• Practical Exam Dates