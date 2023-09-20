UGC NET 2023 December Exam Dates Announced by NTA; Check the Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally announced the UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates for candidates. As per the latest official announcements, the UGC NET 2023 December cycle exam will be conducted from 6 December to 22 December. One can take a look at the detailed notification on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once declared. Candidates preparing to appear for the entrance exam can go through the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body and stay updated.

