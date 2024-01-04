CTET Admit Card 2024 Release Date: Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CTET Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card and city information slip anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.
CTET Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on 21 January. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12 pm. The afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
Once the admit card is released, candidates must immediately download it via the direct link. After downloading the hall tickets, important information like name, photo, signature, roll number and other personal details must be verified to avoid any issue during the exam.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Release Date?
CTET admit card 2024 will be released anytime soon. The exact release date and time is yet to be announced by the concerned officials.
When and How To Download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024?
Once released, the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 can be downloaded on the official website, ctet.nic.in.
When is the CTET Exam 2024 Date?
The CBSE CTET Exam 2024 will be held on 21 January.
CTET Exam City Slip 2024 Release Date
The CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024 may be released soon along with the admit card. The exam date and time of release is awaited.
Steps To Download and Check the CTET Admit Card 2024
Follow below steps to download and check the CBSE CTET admit card 2024.
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CTET Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your CBSE CTET Admit Card will show up on the screen.
Check all the important details.
Once the details are verified, download, save, and print a copy of admit card for future reference.
