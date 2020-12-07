ICAI Foundation Exam Paper-1 Postponed From 8 to 13 December
The Principles and Practices of Accounting exam will now be held on 13 December at the same venue and timings.
The Indian Institute of Chartered Accounts of India on Monday, 7 December, announced that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Foundation Examination Paper-1: Principles and Practices of Accounting exam, scheduled to be held on 8 December has been rescheduled.
The aforementioned exam will now be held on 13 December at the same venue and timings. The exam was scheduled will be held from 2-5 pm.
In a separate notice, the institute announced that due to location elections in the state of Kerala, certain centres of the Foundation Examination have been moved to a new examination venue(s). The details of the new examination venues have been provided below:
|Exsisiting ICAI Exam Centre
|New ICAI Exam Centre
|Exam Date
|Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Dist. - Pathanamthitta ADOOR - 691523
|Mar Chrysostom College of Arts & Science, Paranthal, P.O. - Adoor Dist - Pathanamthitta ADOOR - 689501
|All Days
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Iron Bridge P.O. Near General Hospital ALAPPUZHA - 688011
|Carmel Academy Higher Secondary School, Pazhvangady Iron Bridge P.O. ALAPPUZHA - 688011
|All Days
|Maharaja's College Park Avenue Road Ernakulam, KOCHI - 682011
|Albertian Institute of Science & Technology, Kalamassery Cochin University PO KOCHI - 682022
|All Days
|Chinmaya Vidyapeet Warriam Road Ernakulam KOCHI - 682016
|Albertian Institute of Science & Technology, (Block B) Kalamassery Cochin University PO KOCHI - 682022
|All Days
|Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vaduthala Pallikavu Temple Road Vaduthala, Ernakulam KOCHI - 682023
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bridge Road Near Municipal Office Aluva, KOCHI - 683101
|St. Francis High School for Girls Palace Road Aluva KOCHI - 683101
|All Days
|St. Jude's EMHSS Karanakodam, Thammanam P.O. Ernakulam District KOCHI - 682032
|Nirmala College Muvattupuzha Nirmala College JN Kizhakkekara Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam District KOCHI - 686661
|Nirmala College Muvattupuzha (Library Block) Ernakulam District Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam District KOCHI - 686661 KERALA
|All Days
|Nirmalagiri College Nirmalagiri P. O. Kuthuparamba KANNUR - 670701
|Marygiri English Medium School Podikkalam Kottumugham PO Sreekandapuram KANNUR - 670631
|All Days
|Krist Raj Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar Karbala KOLLAM - 691005
|T. K. M. College of Arts and Science TKM College PO Karicode KOLLAM - 691005
|All Days
|JDT Islam HSS (+2 Section), Marikkunnu - P. O., Vellimadu Kunnu, Jamiath Hill Opposite Nirmala Hospital, Wayanad Road, KOZHIKODE - 673012
|St. Joseph's College (Autonomous) (New Block) Medical College, P.O. Devagiri, Calicut KOZHIKODE – 673008 [Roll Nos. from 665600 to 665719]
|All Days
|St. Joseph's College (Autonomous) (Main Block) Medical College, P.O. Devagiri, Calicut KOZHIKODE - 673008 [Roll Nos. from 665720 to 665740]
|All Days
|PSMO College Tirurangadi MALAPPURAM - 676306
|MSI Higher Secondary School Kundoor, Athanikkal Nannambra (PO) MALAPPURAM - 676320
|All Days
|B. E. S. English Medium High School P. O. Nurani Near Sarada Sankara Kalyanamandapam PALAKKAD - 678004
|Sree Sarda Sankara Kalyana Mandapam, Near BES English Medium High School, Nurani, P. O. Palakkad – 678 004
|Shifting is only for 10th December 2020.
|Palghat Lions School Near Head Post Office Koppam PALAKKAD - 678001
|Vyasa Vidya Peethom Kallekkad (PO) PALAKKAD - 678006
|Vyasa Vidya Peethom (B.ED College) Kallekkad (PO) PALAKKAD - 678006
|Adjacent to Existing Centre [Shifting is only for 10th, 12th & 14th December 2020.
Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can download their ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards online at icai.org.
The ICAI, in an earlier notice, had announced the rescheduling of the CA November exams for the students hailing from cities affected in the Cyclone Nivar-affected areas. The exams which were to be held on 24-25 November will be conducted on 9 December and 11 December.
